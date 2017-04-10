× Man accused of killing little girl and her grandparents jumps to death at Youngstown courthouse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– The man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old girl and her grandparents at a Youngstown home jumped to his death Monday morning, according to WKBN.

Robert Seman was at the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas when he jumped off a fourth-floor balcony.

Seman was at the courthouse for a last-minute hearing; he was set to go on trial April 17.

Authorities say Seman set the fire in March 2015 on the day he was set to be tried on charges that he allegedly raped the child.

He pleaded not guilty.

