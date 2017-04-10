LIVE VIDEO: April ventures outside for first time in weeks

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April the giraffe is moving around a lot.

That was evident Sunday evening as she ventured out into the yard.

According to a post on the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page, it was the first time in weeks she “enjoyed yard time.”

Keepers say she was only standing in the doorway in previous days.

“Our big girl seems to be moving around quite a bit!” keepers said on Facebook. “That is a good thing! Moms will get very ‘Pacey’ before and during birth… we will see if it is any indication as to what is to come. All else is well.”