LeBron James, Kyrie Irving ruled out for Cleveland-Miami game

Posted 3:16 pm, April 10, 2017, by

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 08: (R-L) LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high five during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 120-116. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MIAMI — LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Cleveland’s game at Miami on Monday night with injuries.

Irving has a problem with his surgically repaired left knee, which the Cavs are calling tendinitis. The team also says James has a right calf strain.

The Cavaliers will also be without Tristan Thompson (thumb) and are listing Kevin Love as questionable with an illness.

Cleveland blew a 26-point lead in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Cavaliers are battling with Boston for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs that start this weekend.

Both the Celtics and Cavaliers entered Monday with two games left in the regular season.

