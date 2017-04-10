Home Opener Forecast: Dry through the game; temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How about that Monday high temperature! 80°F… only three degrees away from the record. But a cold front will trim the temperature, even during the day Tuesday as winds shift from SW to W/NW (lakebreeze) for the Cleveland Home Opener.

We have the Home Opener dry for first pitch and dry weather through the game. Temperatures behind the front will not drop too low, but we’ll notice a gradual cool down throughout the game behind the cold front. It will be in the low-and mid-50s with filtered sunshine initially before dropping into the upper-40s/near 50° closer to the end of the game.

The weather outlook for Easter Sunday currently depicts scattered raindrops. On a positive note, the temperatures are forecast to be mild! We hope to be able to “tweak” those showers OUT of the forecast! Stay tuned.

Here is your latest #8dayforecast: