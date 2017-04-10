Highs reaching upper 70s! Rumbles of thunder later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs reaching the mid to upper 70’s today under a partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy through tonight with gusts over 30 mph over some areas!

Rain will hold off until after sunset where we could have a few rumbles of thunder as the front moves through.

There is a risk of rain through the morning hours Tuesday, but is of the “hit and miss” variety.

For now, we have the Home Opener dry for first pitch and dry weather through the game. Temperatures behind the front will not decline to the point of needing a coat, but we’ll notice the drop. It will be in the low and mid 60s with at least some sun.

Let’s hope that this cold front doesn’t stall, or showers will stick around as well! Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

The weather outlook for Easter Sunday shows we may be dodging raindrops. At least the temperatures are forecast to be mild! We hope to be able to “tweak” those showers out of the forecast! Stay tuned.

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.