Forecast: rain will hold off until later this evening

CLEVELAND - Rain will hold off until after sunset where we could have a few rumbles of thunder as the front moves through.

There is a risk of rain through the early afternoon hours Tuesday, but it is of the “hit and miss” variety.

For now, we have the Home Opener dry for first pitch and dry weather through the game. Temperatures behind the front will not drop too low, but we’ll notice a gradual cool down throughout the game behind the cold front. It will be in the low and mid 50s with filtered sunshine initially before dropping into the upper 40s/near 50° closer to the end of the game.

Let’s hope that this cold front doesn’t stall, or showers will stick around as well! Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

The weather outlook for Easter Sunday currently depicts scattered raindrops. On a positive note, the temperatures are forecast to be mild! We hope to be able to “tweak” those showers OUT of the forecast! Stay tuned.

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.