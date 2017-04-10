Domestic dispute leads to standoff, massive Warrensville Heights apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - A domestic dispute turned into a massive apartment fire Monday afternoon in Warrensville Heights.

A couple in an apartment on Banbury Court got into the dispute at around 2 p.m. The woman broke free from the argument and called police. When they arrived, the man refused to leave the apartment, turning the situation into a standoff.

Eventually, officers used concussion grenades to get him to leave, but not before he set his apartment on fire, according to Mayor Brad Sellers.

Fire crews responded quickly, but the fire spread rapidly, so much so that one tanker ran out of water. Multiple cities came to help, and the smoke could be seen for miles.

Eventually, over 20 apartments were destroyed and dozens of people were burned out of their homes. They were taken to the Warrensville Heights Civic Center, where the Red Cross was assisting them.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help the families affected by the fire. You can click here for the fund.

Donations of clothing and toiletries will be accepted beginning Tuesday at the Warrensville Height Board of Education.

Nothing much is known about suspect, except that he is on parole.

