Dead bat found in salad mix prompts recall

ORLANDO, Florida — Fresh Express has recalled a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only at Walmart stores in the Southeastern region of the United States.

The recall was prompted after a customer reported a bat was found in a single container of the salad.

The company recalled all salads manufactured in the same production run as a precaution. Walmart removed the product from store shelves.

The recall involves 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold in a clear container code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of April 14, 2017 located on the front label. The UPC code 6 8113132897 5 is located on the bottom of the container.

The CDC said the deteriorated condition of the bat did not allow for them to definitively rule out whether this bat had rabies.

Officials said transmission of rabies by eating a rabid animal was extremely uncommon.

However, they did recommend the two people who ate salad from the package to begin post-exposure rabies treatment. Both people were reported to be in good health and were not showing any signs of rabies.