Cleveland’s drone: Check out FOX 8’s newest tool… DroneFOX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First, we brought you SkyFOX, then we hit the road with GroundFOX, now we are returning to the air in a unique way.

We are introducing DroneFOX, FOX 8's newest tool to help bring you more exciting and in-depth coverage, and it fits in the palm of your hand.

Our new camera will be piloted by FOX 8's Roc Woodrum. It can reach a max speed of 40mph with a range of more than 4 miles.

DroneFOX hit the sky over Northeast Ohio for the first time today.

**Check out the video above for more**