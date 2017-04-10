Cleveland Browns’ 2017 preseason schedule is set
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns 2017 preseason schedule is set, and a Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium is the highlight of the schedule.
Here is the four-game schedule:
Week 1 (August 10-14): NEW ORLEANS
Week 2 (August 21): NEW YORK GIANTS (Monday Night)
Week 3 (August 24-27): at Tampa Bay
Week 4 (August 31-September 1): at Chicago
** Home games at FirstEnergy Stadium are in CAPS**
The Browns say specific dates and times for the preseason games will be announced in the near future. The league is also expected to release the regular-season schedule this month.
