Car hits Newburgh Heights police cruiser on I-77

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio– No one was in a Newburgh Heights police car when it was hit by a car on Interstate 77 early Sunday morning.

Officers from Cuyahoga Heights and Newburgh Heights were checking out an abandoned car, which hit the center wall on I-77 north near Grant Avenue.

That’s when another car hit the police cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The police car was unoccupied and had its overhead lights activated.

Cuyahoga Heights police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The original crash, involving the abandoned rental, remains under investigation.