Baseball returns! Share your Cleveland Indians fan photos

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians take on the Chicago White Sox in their home opener on Tuesday.

The reigning American League Champions started the season 3-3 and hope to deliver a win for the sold-out crowd at Progressive Field.

A trio of Cleveland sports legends with throw out the ceremonial first pitches. (Check out the pregame festivities here.)

We want to see your fan photos! Click the “Submit” button below. Mobile users can send pictures to tips@fox8.com. Thank you and go Tribe!

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

41.496211 -81.685229