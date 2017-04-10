Alliance city leaders left in the dark after police chief is placed on leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio - City officials at the highest levels of government in Alliance have placed Police Chief Scott Griffin on paid administrative leave, saying they are conducting an independent investigation. But they will not say why, not even to members of their own city council.

Some here believe the decision regarding Chief Griffin is eroding confidence in city officials as well as damaging their credibility.

Mayor Alan Andreani has become the target of criticism as well, as the city's law director and safety services director accuse him of concealing information on a personnel matter that council members are requesting, and to which they are entitled under Ohio law.

Among those with serious concerns is Lawrence Dordea, a retired Alliance Police Chief who has been on the city council for the past eight years.

Dordea serves as the Chairman of the city's safety committee and was kept in the dark until after Griffin was placed on leave.

Dordea says he knows of no reason why the mayor, his legal counsel and safety services director would have taken action against their police chief, which makes their decision even more troubling.

When asked by Fox 8 News about how that could have happened without the safety committee chairman of the city council being consulted, Dordea said he was not able to get answers.

"The answers I got was it's attorney client privilege or they might somehow commit an unfair labor practice or divulge confidential information that they somehow don't want to divulge. I don't know but to me that's a cop-out."

"Not having the police chief here with no reason is alarming to a lot of the community especially given our history. The police chief before me was removed from office but he wasn't removed until the investigation was completed. He was removed and he was terminated and he was prosecuted we don't know what the heck is going on here," said Dordea.

Dordea challenges what the mayor describes as administrative leave, saying after his experience as a police chief and in public service for more than three decades, it seems more like a suspension.

"I have not seen a scenario where administrative leave included a directive that you don't communicate with any of your coworkers; that you don't participate in any law enforcement activities whatsoever; that you don't frequent the facility and that if you do any of those things or talk to anybody in the municipality that you have to report directly back to the safety service director any such conduct or contact.... to me it's a suspension," said Dordea.

Dordea says a suspension would require the city to certify the reasons for the suspension of their chief of police with the Civil Service Commission within five days. After that, the commission would have a meeting to determine the validity of the suspension.

"This way the chief gets no due process he just gets to go home and sit and be paid until - well - I guess it's indefinitely...," said Dordea.

When questioned by Fox 8 about his decision, Alliance Mayor Alan Andreani would not go into detail about the decision to place the chief on administrative leave, or exactly why he feels council is not entitled to answers.

"We are conducting an independent investigation. I think that's the best way to handle things and those matters are confidential and I cannot talk about them until they are completed," said Andreani.

"We are doing our due diligence and sometimes when that occurs, mayors, safety service directors and law directors cannot defend themselves, they cannot speak about things until the process is completed," added the mayor.

"That's all we are doing is seeking truth we are not trying to disrupt, we are not trying to interfere we are not trying to circumvent, we are just asking what is going on and why," added Dordea.​