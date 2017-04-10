× Akron man accused of attacking girlfriend, killing pet fish with bleach

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man is facing charges after an incident involving his girlfriend.

Officers were called to a home on Corice Street in Akron shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

The victim said her and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Dazzmond Pratt, were arguing. According to Akron police, he threw her through the front window screen and onto the front lawn.

Pratt also poured a bottle of bleach into a fish tank, killing all four goldfish, police said.

He was arrested, and charged with domestic violence, cruelty to animals and criminal damage.