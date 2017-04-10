Akron church donates 60 pairs of shoes to local track team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON - Running is hard enough, but imagine doing it in another person's shoes. It's a problem some students at one Akron high school track team faced until a local church stepped up to help.

"These are our infamous community spikes," said track coach William Graham, showing Fox 8 shoes with holes. "This is what we used to do. Kids would come in and dig through the bag and we would try to find their size. These are some that have seen better days."

Graham is the coach at Akron Buchtel Community Learning Center, he says several students shared shoes at track meets. Runners would quickly kick off their track shoes after a race and hand them to the next runner to wear. Some of the shoes are 15 years old.

"It's very heartbreaking," said Graham. "I mean it's one of those things where you wish everyone was on an equal playing field but the real, just the reality of it is, they're not and it breaks my heart."

Thanks to a generous donation, that reality won't be repeated this track season. Friday, The Word Church donated 60 pairs of track shoes at nearly $100 dollars a piece for every student on the team. The plan is to donate some of the older shoes in better condition to teams who also share shoes.

"It was a special, special moment because I have been dealing with wearing the same shoes for all three years," said Kurt Jones. "I'm a senior now so like getting new shoes was like big."

Coach Graham says it's not just about the shoes - the gift reinforces the self-worth in each of his students. Now they are able to make new strides on their own.

"Track means perseverance it means knowing how to keep going even when you want to stop," said team member Camille Henderson. "It also means in that moment when you want to stop finding a deeper strength within yourself in order to keep going and finish to the end."

Victory will certainly be sweeter crossing the finish line in shoes students can call their own.