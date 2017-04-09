Your jaw will drop looking at video of this clear-floor pool

HOUSTON, Texas — Take a deep breath, then brace yourself as you watch the below video.

Would you take a dip in that pool?

We’re talking about the clear-floor pool at the Market Square Tower in Houston, Texas.

It’s a luxury residential tower which offers brave souls the option of walking 10 feet beyond the side of the building in the pool, Houstonia reports. Dubbed the “sky pool,” swimmers can step out on the 8-inch thick plexiglass and peer 40 stories down.

Take a look for yourself, below … if you dare.

