Weather Outlook: Temperatures in the 70s again Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mild, breezy night with temperatures not dropping below 50 degrees, in fact we’ll only drop to the mid-50s.

We’re even warmer Monday with highs reaching the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain will hold off until after sunset where we could have a few rumbles of thunder as the front moves through. There is a risk of rain through the morning hours Tuesday but is of the “hit and miss” variety. For now, we have the Home Opener dry for first pitch and the game. Let’s hope that all this front doesn’t stall! Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here’s the early weather outlook for Easter Sunday, even though temperatures are mild, we hope to be able to tweak those showers out of the forecast soon!

Here is your latest #8dayforecast: