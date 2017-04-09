Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND — A suspect was injured in a police-involved Sunday evening, Cleveland police tell Fox 8 News.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mapledale Avenue.

Officials say two officers were involved in the shooting, and both are “OK.”

Police sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that the incident started when the suspect went looking for an ex-girlfriend who was hiding in, or near a neighbor’s garage. When officers responded, a confrontation happened with the suspect and he was shot by police.

The suspect was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Further details, including the condition of the suspect, were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story.