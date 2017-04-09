× Police: Man fatally shot at gas station in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20s Sunday afternoon.

It happened some time after 3 p.m. in the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue, at the Speedy Food Center.

Police say the man was shot multiple times, then taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

