Man jumps into icy cold pond to rescue his dog

ALBERTA, Canada – Without hesitating, a Canadian man jumped into a freezing cold pond to save his dog after the pup fell through the ice.

Duncan McIver told CTV, “As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in…I think most people would do the same for their dog.”

Oddly enough, the Canadian TV crew was at the park to shoot a story on the dangers of thin ice when Cosmo fell into the water. McIver jumps in a reaches him, and they climb onto a concrete strip. The ice breaks again as they head toward the shore, finally arriving, wet and cold, but safe.

Came to this #StAlbert park to talk abt ice safety and witnessed how thin the ice is. Dog fell through and owner jumped in to save him (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eqKs2CoUEd — Angela Jung (@AngelaJungCTV) April 8, 2017

Duncan & Cosmo drenched but ok. "It's a spilt second thing. You're not going to let him die, right?" Full dets @ 6pm on @ctvedmonton (2/2) pic.twitter.com/YkvabWf5Wy — Angela Jung (@AngelaJungCTV) April 8, 2017