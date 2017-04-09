Man jumps into icy cold pond to rescue his dog

ALBERTA, Canada – Without hesitating, a Canadian man jumped into a freezing cold pond to save his dog after the pup fell through the ice.
Duncan McIver told CTV, “As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in…I think most people would do the same for their dog.”
Oddly enough, the Canadian TV crew was at the park to shoot a story on the dangers of thin ice when Cosmo fell into the water. McIver jumps in a reaches him, and they climb onto a concrete strip. The ice breaks again as they head toward the shore, finally arriving, wet and cold, but safe.
53.544389 -113.490927