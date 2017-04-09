Forecast: sunshine and warmth!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Quite a lovely Palm Sunday Sunrise this morning. Thanks to CSU’s Jay Reynolds for snapping a beautiful picture. Check it out.

The Easter Sunrise time here in Cleveland is 6:45 a.m.

After a beautiful but cool Saturday, get ready for a spring warm-up today! Highs will top around 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. This will mark the 3rd time in 100 years where we’ve gone from at least 1″ of snow to high temperatures in the 70s within three days this late in the season. The last two times were both in 1996.

For now, computer models are indicating that the Home Opener on Tuesday will be dry for first pitch. Let’s hope that all the weather systems behave themselves! Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Here’s the early weather outlook for Easter Sunday, even though temperatures are mild, we hope to be able to tweak those showers out of the forecast soon!

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.