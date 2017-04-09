× Cavs waive guard DeAndre Liggins as they get ready to face Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard DeAndre Liggins, the team announced Sunday. This puts the team roster at 14.

Liggins played in 61 games, with 19 starts, for the Cavs this season. He averaged 2.4 points in 12.3 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will try to stay in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference when they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavaliers have road games remaining against Atlanta and Miami before closing at home against Toronto.

The Boston Celtics remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a victory over Charlotte. The Celtics swept the four-game series and pulled within a half-game of the Cavaliers.

More on the Cavs, here.