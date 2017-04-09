Bedford Heights man arrested after fatal accident in Brooklyn, NY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, NY - A Bedford Heights man is under arrest after a fatal accident in Brooklyn, New York.

Terrance Smith, 37, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while his ability was impaired Saturday night.

Police report that Smith hit Michael Joefield, a 21-year-old rollerblader, at around 8:35 p.m. The victim's rollerblades flew off of his feet, smashing into the window of a van. He was dragged behind the car as it then hit a number of other vehicles, finally coming to rest at a stop sign. Joefield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith then ran from the accident, but was apprehended by the police a few blocks away.

Seven other people were taken to hospitals.