Batman surprises boy battling brain tumor in Willard

WILLARD, Ohio — As a 5-year-old, Aiden Hale, is dealing with more than what most adults can handle: He’s battling Acute DPIG, an inoperable brain tumor.

Sadly, despite radiation, the tumor recently came back aggressively and has affected Aiden’s sight and coordination.

That’s why Aiden’s friends, family members and community wanted to brighten his day and make his ultimate dream come true. On Sunday, loved ones gathered at the Moose Lodge in Willard so that Aiden could meet Batman!

Thanks to Heroes 4 Higher, Aiden had the surprise of his life. Besides hanging with his favorite super hero, Aiden got to take a spin in the The HopeMobile/Batmobile!

