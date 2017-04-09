× Avon Lake police investigating home burglaries

AVON LAKE, Ohio – Avon Lake police are looking into two home burglaries which may be related.

The first incident happened on Saturday at around 10 p.m. on Schiller Road. An older woman told police that a man had kicked in her back door and entered her home. When he saw the woman, he left. He was wearing dark clothing, possibly a black, hooded sweatshirt, and carried a flashlight.

A second incident occurred on Bounty. The resident of a home there came home to find their front door kicked in and jewelry missing. No one was home at the time, but because of the time frame involved and the way the suspect got into the homes, police believe that these two cases may be related.

Anyone with information should contact the Avon Lake police at 440-930-4116.