A Prom to Remember gives teens fighting cancer an amazing night out

CLEVELAND - Going to the prom can be the highlight of a teen's high school years.

But for teens who are battling cancer, prom can just be one more thing to worry about.

That's where A Prom to Remember comes in - giving more than 150 teens the chance to celebrate their own special prom - cost and worry-free.

The 2017 Prom to Remember's theme was "Shine On: A Night Under the Stars." It was held at the Ritz-Carlton Saturday evening, complete with dancing, limos, photos, a red carpet and of course: tuxedos and gowns!

The guests for the dance were patients, doctors and nurses from Akron Children's Hospital, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and The Cleveland Clinic's Children's Hospital.