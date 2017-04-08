Forecast: Get ready for some warm weather Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beautiful Saturday, albeit a little on the cool side, but nowhere near what we saw yesterday! This evening's temperature will slide into the upper-40s. Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the low-40s.

Get ready for a spring warm-up Sunday! Highs will top around 70 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. This will mark the 3rd time in 100 years where we’ve gone from at least 1″ of snow to high temperatures in the 70s within 3 days this late in the season. The last two times were both in 1996. I think it’s safe to say you can put your winter gear away! Spring is here to stay, this time!

For now, computer models are indicating that the Home Opener on Tuesday will be dry for first pitch. Let’s hope that all the weather systems behave themselves! Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

