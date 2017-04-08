LIVE VIDEO: April still keeping everyone waiting; no changes

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Another day ends, and no baby yet.

Keepers at Animal Adventure Park say April is keeping everyone guessing as to when she will give birth to her fourth giraffe calf.

And they acknowledge the updates are redundant: Full udders; huge belly; mom ready.

But, still … no baby!

Read their entire update, below:

“All is well on the giraffe front! April keeps us waiting. Keeper and vet reports today have no remarkable change. Though this may seem redundant – it’s actually a good thing! Full udders, huge belly, mom ready – we just need the labor process to begin – so we are waiting for that final stage. Temperatures will climb tomorrow and then we are off to a beautiful week!”

