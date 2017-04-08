× Goldschmidt leads Diamondbacks’ rally over Indians

PHOENIX — Paul Goldschmidt doubled in two during a five-run fifth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from three down to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks have come from behind in each of their four victories this season, three of those comebacks from three runs down. The Indians lost their first game after a three-game sweep at Texas earlier in the week.

Arizona got four runs in the fifth off Josh Tomlin (0-1) after a single and hit batter. Tomlin struck out the next two batters, but Goldschmidt lined a double into left-center field to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead over the defending AL champions.

Jake Lamb, who had two hits and scored twice, delivered an RBI single, ending Tomlin’s night, and Yasmany Tomas greeted reliever Dan Otero with a double down the left field line. Brandon Drury added a triple to score Tomas.

Tomas had two doubles and two RBIs, Drury had two hits and two RBIs and Shelby Miller (1-0) earned the win in his first outing of the season behind 5 1/3 innings. Miller, who struggled to a 3-12 mark last season, struck out seven and walked three while allowing three runs and five hits.

Cleveland led 3-0 after the first two innings. Francisco Lindor hit his third home run in four games in the first, and Carlos Santana drove in two runs with a second-inning single.

Tomlin, a key contributor in the Indians’ run to the World Series last year, was sharp for three innings.

Then Arizona scored twice in the fourth before erupting in the fifth.

The right-hander allowed six runs and seven hits while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.

Tom Wilhelmsen and Randall Delgado turned in 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Delgado pitching the final two innings for the Diamondbacks.

