× Eastlake K-9 Officer Ekko passes away unexpectedly

EASTLAKE, OH – Sad news from the Eastlake Police Department as they mourn the passing of K-9 Officer Ekko.

Ekko’s partner Patrolman John McCauley, in a post on the department’s Facebook page, said that Ekko died at home unexpectedly on Friday. McCauley goes on to say that Ekko was just fine, and that his loss is a reminder to “always keep your loved ones close and never leave anything unsaid, because you never know when you will lose them.”

Ekko joined the department in 2008 and had an illustrious career during which he won a number of awards. He won the 2008 Top Honor Rookie from the Bil-Jac Dog Food & the German Shepherd Dog Club of Northern Ohio; the 2009 Top Honor for Tracking/Narcotics from the Bil-Jac Dog Food & the German Shepherd Dog Club of Northern Ohio and the 2011 Top Honor for Apprehension from the Bil-Jac Dog Food & the German Shepherd Dog Club of Northern Ohio.

According to McCauley, Ekko had completed 516 narcotics searches, 53 tracks, 40 area searches, 30 articles searches and 132 building searches during his four years in Eastlake.

Heartfelt thanks to Ekko for his amazing service.