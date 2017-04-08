Cleveland Heights KeyBank branch robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – An armed man held up a KeyBank branch on Mayfield Road Saturday.

The man came into the bank at 3550 Mayfield Road around 9:45 a.m. carrying a black, semi-automatic pistol. He jumped over the teller counter, demanded that the tellers open their cash drawers and then ordered them to the ground. He was able to steal money from two teller stations, but was unsuccessful when he tried to access the bank’s vault.

He is described as a masked, light-skinned black male who is between 5’7″ and 5’8″ tall. He weighs about 160-180 pounds and has a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, a blue mask, dark gloves and was carrying the pistol and a black backpack or duffel bag with one strap.

He was last seen heading east out of the bank.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Heights Police Department or Crimestoppers and can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of this individual.