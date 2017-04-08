Cleanup continues in Eastlake after ‘once in a generation’ flooding

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The cleanup continues today in Eastlake after Friday’s spring storm caused a river to actually flow backwards.

Many northeast Ohioans woke up to several inches of snow Friday morning, but some people spent the day mopping after water flooded their yards. Strong winds sent water from Lake Erie pouring into some neighborhoods.

Eastlake fire chief Ted Whittington called it a once in a generation event. He says the winds were so strong from the north that they even caused part of the Chagrin River to flow backwards.

Maia Belay was out in the area on Saturday, you can watch her live update, above.

41.653936 -81.450392