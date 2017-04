CANTON, Ohio — Firefighters are well-known heroes for risking their lives on the job every day. But if you think they are above kicking up their feet for an elementary school dance, think again.

Friday night, some Canton city firefighters took a group of girls from Youtz Elementary to the King and Princess dance.

Besides cutting a rug with the girls, the firefighters shared many “laughs and smiles” as they danced the night away.

Check out the cuteness overload, above this story.