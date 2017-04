Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A woman was hurt when a tree fell on her mini-van in Garfield Heights overnight.

Police say she was sitting at a red light on Broadway at Garfield Parkway and East 104th Street when the tree fell on top of her vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

