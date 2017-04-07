Weather Outlook: Snow tapering off — then bright weekend ahead!

All winter weather and wind advisories in effect around NE Ohio have expired.

Accumulations ranged from nothing to up to 5″ as of 8 a.m. Snow continued to taper off by midday with a few flurries remaining.

The weekend looks bright right now with temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

This will mark the 3rd time in 100 years where we’ve gone from at least 1″ of snow to high temperatures in the 70s in 3 days this late in the season. Last two times were in 1996!

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.