Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Summit, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Geauga counties through 1 p.m.

Local, slushy accumulations of at least a couple of inches were likely by this morning in areas, with ~6’+ possible where lake-enhanced snow bands.

You may want to build in some extra time for your Friday morning commute. Snowfall will initially melt as the ground temperatures are warmer than a month or so ago. The graphic below explains.

The weekend looks bright right now with temperatures near 50°F on Saturday and mid 60s°F on Sunday.

