WATCH LIVE: Keepers suspect April is feasting before birth

HARPURSVILLE, New York — For the past few days, April has only been picking at her grain and hay.

That all changed Thursday night.

The pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park had “quite an appetite” Thursday evening, a post on the park’s Facebook page said.

It could be a sign that she is ready to give birth.

“We have been told by other parks that mothers will sometimes feast just before the birth,” the post said.

April has been anything but predictable over the past several weeks. So we’ll all have to keep watching.