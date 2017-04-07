Warren man who survived three explosions while in Army dies saving drowning child

WARREN, Ohio– A 35-year-old Trumbull County man and U.S. Army veteran died while saving the life of a young boy who was drowning.

Tim A. Adams was in Indonesia as a missionary intern through Grace Fellowship Church in Niles and Liberty University. He was swimming with a group of children in the Pantai Panjang Sea on Sunday when the water rose above their heads, WKBN reported.

“He stayed out to get the kids in and he sacrificed himself for a 6-year-old,” said Lenny Adams, Tim’s brother. The boy he saved is named Daniel and the son of a missionary.

“In fact, Daniel still had Tim’s hat in his hand. He had put him up on his shoulders to keep him from going under. And I mean, literally, just gave his life to make sure that little boy had a life to go to,” Pastor Roy Mack told WKBN.

Adams was a combat engineer in the Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He survived three explosions during his service from 2004 to 2013.

A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Fellowship Church.