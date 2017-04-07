Town uses little girl’s favorite color to rally around her after she lost leg to infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHFIELD, Ohio— It was a busy day at Stan's Bakery in Northfield as customers filed in for Tessa cookies.

Stan’s Bakery is selling them in honor of six-year-old Tessa Puma. All the proceeds from the cookie sales go directly to the Puma family.

"We really were touched and the school is right across the street and the kids come in all the time for donuts and cookies so we wanted to give back," said Leslie Srodek-Johnson of Stan’s Bakery.

Tessa recently had her leg amputated after doctors found an infection, following strep throat and the flu. The town is now rallying around the six-year-old, who loves the color pink.

"A ball of fire, a spark plug, she is very caring and stuff and she is outgoing," said Tessa’s neighbor, David Calhoun.

The support doesn't end there; one senior at Nordonia High School created a Tessa Strong sticker.

"It just shows how one community can come together to help her-- through time and need-- to know and show that we're all here for her,” said Julianne Konicek, the sticker creator.

On Friday at Northfield Elementary School, it was wear pink day. Tessa’s friends and classmates were all decked out in Tessa's favorite color.

"It's amazing that everybody is supporting Tessa and Tyler,” said fourth grader, Evan Leitner. Tyler is Tessa's older brother, who also goes to the school.

"She is just so inspirational and when she comes back she'll be even more inspirational,” said fourth grader, Reagan Syllaba.

Before the school day ended, all 420 plus students and staff posed for one very big team picture; it's a picture with a very strong message.

"Tessa Strong,” the students yelled.

All this was happening while Tessa underwent yet another surgery.

Stan's Bakery sold out of the Tessa cookies on Friday. They have raised over $600 for Tessa and her family in less than a day.

Read more on the You Caring site for "Team Tessa."

