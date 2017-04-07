‘This means so much’: Hundreds of dollars raised for Warren officer battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio-- A local company and a law enforcement support organization raised more than a thousand dollars for a local officer battling cancer.

Liberty Tactical Equipment and Ohio Going Blue raised $1,264 for Officer Lance Adkins, of Warren.

“We wanted to do something to let him know we are with him,” a representative of Ohio Going Blue told Fox 8. “We wanted to help in any way that we can. We will always have his 6.”

Adkins, 33, a former Shaker Heights police officer and current Warren police officer, found out in February his cancer had returned.

His co-workers in Warren started a GoFundMe account to help the father of three pay for his medical bills.

“I am completely overwhelmed with the support,” Adkins said. “This means so much.”

