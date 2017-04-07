Reward offered for Akron man accused of home invasion, shooting dog

AKRON, Ohio– Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest of an Akron man accused of home invasion.

Akron police said Emmanuel Brown, 24, and another man entered a home on Davis Street near Evans Avenue on Jan. 5. The two men were armed with handguns and threatened to kill a female resident.

According to police, the two suspect shot the family’s dog and ransacked the home. They got away with $300.

Brown is 6 foot 3 and weighs 220 pounds. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.