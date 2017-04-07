Police ID man found dead on conveyor belt at Akron recycling center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Police have identified the man found dead on a conveyor belt at an Akron recycling center this week.

**For previous coverage of this story, see the video player above**

David Moran, 52, of Akron, was found at the Greenstar Recycling Center on Exeter Road April 6.

The cause and manner of death is still pending.

Officers were called to the recycling center at about 7:30 a.m. Employees had been sorting recyclables coming down the conveyor belt when they noticed the body.

Since trucks come with loads from all over the state, authorities don't know where the body originated.

In February, a 25-year-old man at Greenstar Recycling was killed during a work-related accident. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said he was working on the baler machine when he became trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more here.

41.081445 -81.519005