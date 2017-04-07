Police called as ‘gun shots’ heard during movie filming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gun shots are the last thing anybody wants to hear in their neighborhood at 2 a.m.

But that's exactly what happened for people living in the area of Edgewater Drive and West Boulevard early Friday morning.

Cleveland and MetroParks Police received calls for "shots fired."

It turned out to be filming for a movie.

At least two separate movies are currently being filmed in Cleveland. "Acts of Violence" stars Bruce Willis and "White Boy Rick" stars Matthew McConaughey.

Fox 8 spoke to a location manager at the scene. He would not confirm which movie the scene was for or if either of the stars was on location.

He did say the winter weather helped add to the scene.

Both police departments were aware that filming was going on and explained what was happening to the concerned callers.