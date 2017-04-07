Nearly 28,000 without power in NE Ohio due to wintry weather
School Closings and Delays

Nearly 28,000 without power in NE Ohio due to wintry weather

Posted 7:01 am, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:04AM, April 7, 2017

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power this morning due to the high winds.

Outage numbers as of 7 a.m. include the following:

— Cuyahoga County: 4,000
— Erie County: 642
— Geauga County: 897
— Huron County: 898
— Lake County: 4,501
— Medina County: 497
— Portage County: 15,576
— Summit County: 905

For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here. 

A Wind Advisory has expired in several counties. But a Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Summit, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Geauga counties through 1 p.m.

For more on that alert, click here. 