Nearly 28,000 without power in NE Ohio due to wintry weather

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power this morning due to the high winds.
Outage numbers as of 7 a.m. include the following:
— Cuyahoga County: 4,000
— Erie County: 642
— Geauga County: 897
— Huron County: 898
— Lake County: 4,501
— Medina County: 497
— Portage County: 15,576
— Summit County: 905
A Wind Advisory has expired in several counties. But a Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for Summit, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Geauga counties through 1 p.m.
