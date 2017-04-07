Missing: Beverly Rose Potts

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Beverly Rose Potts has been gone for about 66 years.

She was last seen Aug. 24, 1951, at the playground of Halloran Park near West 117th Street and Linnett Avenue.

She went missing when she was 10 years old. She would now be 75.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stopers at 216-252-7463.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

