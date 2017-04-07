Man steals $900 in sewing machines from Westlake store

Posted 3:15 pm, April 7, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Westlake Police Department is looking for the man who stole two sewing machines from the Pat Catan’s on Columbia Road.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the stolen Brother sewing machines are valued at $900.

The man took the machines out the rear door and set off the alarm. Police said he loaded them into an older two-door, black Dodge Neon, which was driving by another man.

The suspect was wearing a black, hooded-sweatshirt with the Monster energy drink logo.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.