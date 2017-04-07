Live Video: ‘Hungry, hungry hip…err Giraffe!’ April “very much herself” and has great appetite

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Handlers say April’s a hungry, hungry giraffe!

In the latest Facebook update, Animal Adventure Park keepers said April ate all of her evening grain and is continuing to eat her hay.

Her udders are full, they say, and her wax caps have reappeared. They said she is “very much herself.”

The post added:

“The new enrichment item (a newer puzzle feeder) has been added today after a quick tweak – which delayed its application yesterday. We will get to see the giraffes’ response today!