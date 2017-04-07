Live giraffe video: A little ‘pep talk’ with April as we head into the weekend

​

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Everything is looking great with the world’s favorite giraffe as animal lovers continue to sit and wait for April to give birth.

In the evening update from Animal Adventure Park, keepers say April continues to have a great appetite and a good nature.

Here is the update from Dr. Tim:

“Well Giraffe Fans, here we are approaching another weekend without a giraffe calf… <sigh> Tonight I decided to have a little pep talk with April to see if we could try to nail down a day, week, month or any sort of time frame… In this photo she is pretty much telling us what she thinks about that plan…

On a more serious note, everything looks great with our big girl. She is acting completely normal. Her appetite has returned. She is still showing us all the signs that she is almost ready. There is no reason for worry about her or the calf’s health. She just isn’t quite ready yet…”