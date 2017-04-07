I-Team: New clues after vehicle is found from carjacking in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned Cleveland Police have found the vehicle taken from a man in a violent carjacking even though that driver is deaf and battling cerebral palsy.

Now, police may be able to develop some investigative leads.

Last month, someone carjacked Felix Teskac at West 150th and I-71 as he pumped gas. He can’t hear, and he struggles to use his legs. In fact, his car is specially equipped to be operated with hands only.

But police found the car days ago on the east side banged up and abandoned.

However, investigators did process the car for fingerprints and DNA that may have been left by the carjacker. So this could lead to a possible suspect. We reported earlier video from the crime scene didn’t provide any strong leads.

The victim’s brother is now going over the car to look at what needs repaired. But he said Felix is focusing on what’s most important. Stan Teskac said, "He's doing well. His elbow's badly bruised from falling, but this could have been a lot worse."

Felix works as a driver for a ride-sharing service.

Meantime, another person just got carjacked in that same area. This time, the victim was a person here from out of town.

Cleveland Police First District detectives are investigating.

Read more, here.