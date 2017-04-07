I-Team: Cleveland firefighter accused of bad behavior during Republican National Convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a Cleveland fire supervisor is facing internal punishment for bad behavior last year during the Republican National Convention.

Battalion Chief Bradley Englehart will have a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An internal investigation says he went into a heavily secured area to go drinking. Records say he used his “Official Position and Credentials to enter the ‘secured’ Hard Zone.” And, the internal charges say he did it “for personal gain which included the consumption of alcohol.”

Englehart is also accused of allowing a woman to use the restroom of an RV outside the fire training academy, an RV that wasn’t supposed to be there on that property.

The same woman also accused Englehart of groping her. But no criminal charges were filed for that. The accuser decided she didn’t want to prosecute. A Cleveland city prosecutor still reviewed the case and ruled no criminal charges.

The I TEAM tracked down the woman by phone out of state. While she stands by her decision not to prosecute, she applauds the push for internal discipline. In fact, she would like to see the battalion chief off the force. She said, “Oh, definitely fired. You know, if he's going to be in that type of job, he can't be doing stuff like that."

We tried to track down Englehart, but he wasn’t at a fire station we visited. The firefighters union will be defending him at the disciplinary hearing, but the union is not commenting with the case pending.

The fire chief could issue a suspension up to 3 days, or send the case on to the safety director for more severe punishment.

Not clear why all of this is just moving forward now. The Republican National Convention in Cleveland took place last July. The Cleveland Law Department just released the internal charges to the I TEAM, but the charges are dated in January. And again, there still has not been a disciplinary hearing.